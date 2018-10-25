SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said Thursday the heartbreaking shooting death of Lauren McCluskey warrants an investigation into decisions made by the state's corrections department and parole board regarding her accused killer, Melvin Rowland.

Rowland was a convicted felon on parole for forcible sexual abuse when police say he shot McCluskey, 21, to death Monday night in a University of Utah parking lot. He later turned the gun on himself.

Records show Rowland, 37, had been in and out of prison multiple times and was on the state's Sex and Kidnap Offender Registry.

Rowland was initially incarcerated from 2004 to 2012, according to the Utah State Prison, and then sent back and released two more times for parole violations.

In January, Rowland went before the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole for the first time in two years stating that he had completed sex offender treatment and he was released in April.

Herbert, during his monthly KUED media news conference, said there are several questions that demand answers over how the Utah Department of Corrections handled the Rowland case.

"We have questions," he said. "I think we are all heartbroken at the events that happened."

McCluskey, from Pullman, Washington, was a student athlete at the U. who dated Rowland for about a month. She broke it off with him after she found out he lied about his age, his name and his criminal past, her family said.

The slain student's mother, Jill McCluskey, said her daughter ended her relationship with Rowland on Oct. 9. The next day, she requested that a police officer accompany her to get back her car that she had loaned to Rowland.

University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy said his officers took reports on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 from Lauren McCluskey regarding harassment, but he declined to provide details about those complaints or what actions police took. He said his detectives were "working to build a case" at the time of her death.

A press conference with Brophy is scheduled for this afternoon.

Herbert said he does not believe an investigation into the actions of University police is warranted and expressed confidence that U. President Ruth Watkins will conduct a thorough review of the tragedy.

Additional information will be posted this afternoon.