SALT LAKE CITY — Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake told the hosts of “The View” on Tuesday he wasn’t sure he believed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh or Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during last month’s hearing, Slate reports.

What happened: Flake said he didn’t know if he believed Kavanaugh’s denials of sexually assaulting Ford.

“You know, she was very compelling,” Flake said. “He was very persuasive. I don’t know. I don’t know. I wish I had the certitude that some of my colleagues expressed. But I said on the floor before that hearing, we’re likely to leave the hearing with as much doubt as certainty. And that’s how I felt afterwards.”

Sunny Hostin, a host on “The View,” asked Flake twice if he believed Ford.

Flake’s response came after the second time.

“No, I don’t know. I don’t know,” Flake answered. “I don’t know if I believed him either.”

Watch the clip below:

Wait, what?: The hosts asked him why he felt comfortable voting in favor of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court if he didn’t believe the justice was telling the truth.

He answered: “If the mere allegation with no corroboration is sufficient to disqualify someone, we’ve entered a new phase that we probably don’t want to enter.”

Big picture: Flake made headlines during the Kavanaugh hearing for two reasons.