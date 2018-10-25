SALT LAKE CITY — An open letter to the college football poll voters:

Pardon the interruption, but there’s a newcomer knocking on the door of the national rankings, and some of you haven’t noticed. An introduction seems to be in order. Utah State’s Aggies have been trying to get your attention all season. They’re the kids at the back of the class who keep raising their hands — Me! Me! Call on me!

The Aggies are 6-1 and have won six straight games. They’re averaging 47.7 points per game even after a mere 24-point outing last week. That ranks fourth in the nation behind Alabama, Houston and Oklahoma.

Each week more voters cast votes for the Aggies, although not enough to put them in the top 25 yet. The Aggies are gaining respect. They were among the “others receiving votes” at 32nd in Week 7 with nine points. They are 27th this week, with 50 votes.

But they play a weak schedule, you’re saying? So far, the Aggies have played New Mexico State, Tennessee Tech, UNLV and Wyoming, which is not exactly murderer’s row. Their schedule ranks only 111th nationally in difficulty according to the Sagarin ratings. So, it’s a valid point, but let’s at least strive for consistency if we’re going to consider schedules. Here is a list of teams that are included in this week’s AP rankings, followed by their strength-of-schedule rating:

No. 1 Alabama, 51st

No. 10 Central Florida, 127th

No. 11 Ohio State, 57th

No. 13 West Virginia, 53rd

No. 19 Oregon, 75th

No. 20 Wisconsin, 69th

No. 21 South Florida, 124th

No. 25 Appalachian State, 133rd

Memo to poll voters: Make up your mind; does the difficulty of the schedule matter or not?

The Aggies have defeated Air Force, 42-32. They also pummeled BYU 45-20 on the road just two weeks after the Cougars were ranked 20th in the polls and had knocked off No. 6 Wisconsin on the road.

The Aggies lost to Michigan State on the road in the season opener, but it’s difficult to hold that against them. MSU was ranked No. 11 at the time. The Aggies held a one-point lead until the Spartans’ go-ahead touchdown with two minutes left in the game. Final score: 38-31.

A little background about the Aggies since probably most poll voters don’t know them (and why would they?): Their greatest player ever is Merlin Olsen — who last played for the Aggies in 1961, more than a half-century ago. The Aggies’ boasted a strong program in the ’60s, but it’s pretty much been downhill since then.

Forget about national rankings; they have trouble enough just competing in their own state, where they are the poor little brother to Utah and BYU. Not so, this year. The Aggies might well be the best team in the state, but we’ll never know for sure because 23rd-ranked Utah chose not to play them this year, which was probably a wise decision.

USU’s fast start this season is heady stuff for a team that has had only eight winning seasons since 1980, four of them from 2011-14. They’ve appeared in the final national rankings only three times — in 1961 (10th), 1972 (17th) and 2012 (16th). Some preseason publications included coach Matt Wells on their list of coaches who were on the hot seat this season. He had had three straight losing seasons and a record of 34-32 overall and 10-14 in conference play.

Wells has righted the ship. The USU offense is thriving with a balanced attack — 1,309 yards rushing on 217 attempts, 1,680 yards passing on 207 attempts — and the defense and special teams have scored seven touchdowns.

The Aggies aren’t home free. They face road games at Hawaii, Colorado State and Boise State. If they win those games they’ll be deep into the national rankings. Or should be.