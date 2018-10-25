SALT LAKE CITY — Families can visit the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum for free on Early Childhood Day, Thursday, Nov. 15.

The free admission is being sponsored by the Salt Lake law firm Snell & Wilmer.

Visitors to the museum, 444 W. 100 South, will experience the best of Discovery Gateway’s early childhood programming during regular hours, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

In honor of America Recycles Day, the Nov. 15 event will be filled with educational activities as children learn about sorting recyclables and other earth-friendly ways to keep America beautiful.

“We enjoy our partnership with Discovery Gateway and support its mission of providing early childhood development to all of Utah’s children,” said Tim Dance, Snell & Wilmer partner and Discovery Gateway board member. “Family budgets are stretched thin for so many underserved Utah families. We have loved sponsoring free days at Discovery Gateway to allow families a chance to grow together through the power of play.”