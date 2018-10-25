Of the 80 teams in this year’s playoffs, a record 71 — nearly 90 percent — also played in the 2017 tournament. (In 2017, there were 60 repeat teams from the 2016 playoffs, which was then a record.) Four more return this season after a one-year hiatus: Box Elder, Davis, Maple Mountain and Snow Canyon.

Farmington makes the tournament in its inaugural season and Green Canyon in its second year.

The other three teams and the last time each made the tourney are Ogden (2011), Logan (2015) and Murray (2015).

Frequent contestants

Eight schools currently playing football have made the postseason at least 90 percent of the time. Four have perfect attendance, led by Rich, which has been in the playoffs all 34 years of the program's existence. The others are Desert Hills (11th appearance), Summit Academy (seventh) and Farmington (first).

The other four 90 percenters:

Hunter, 96.6 percent (28 of 29 seasons)

Juan Diego, 94.7 percent (18 of 19)

Lone Peak, 90.9 percent (20 of 22)

Timpview, 90.5 percent (38 of 42)

The top-20 playoff appearances

(including 2018)

Millard — 66

Box Elder — 61

Delta — 56

Orem — 54

Grand County — 53

Beaver — 52

Morgan, North Summit — 51

Davis, Logan — 50

Kanab — 49

Jordan, Springville, Wasatch — 48

Monticello — 47

Bingham, East, Skyline — 46

Dixie, Highland, Judge Memorial — 45

Through last week, Millard has played in 134 state games, Skyline — 120, Delta — 112, Beaver — 108 and Davis — 102. No other teams have played at least 100 tournament games.

The top-20 postseason victories

(through Oct. 18)

Skyline — 88

Millard — 82

Timpview — 70

Beaver — 68

Delta — 66

East — 63

Bingham — 62

Dixie — 61

Davis — 60

San Juan — 59

Kanab — 57

Jordan, Judge Memorial — 56

Highland — 55

South Summit — 54

Logan, Morgan — 53

Orem — 52

North Summit — 51

Bountiful — 49

Consecutive years in playoffs

Here’re the schools that have advanced to the postseason at least 20 straight seasons, including this year (active streaks in bold).

42 seasons, San Juan, 1977-2018

38, Delta, 1975-2012

36, Highland, 1983-2018

34, Rich, 1985-2018

30, Bingham, 1989-2018

29, Beaver, 1990-2018; Timpview, 1990-2018

28, Hunter, 1991-2018; Skyline, 1985-2012

Skyline, 1985-2012 26, Bear River, 1981-2006

24, Millard, 1995-2018; Morgan, 1995-2018

23, Bonneville, 1978-2000

22, Alta, 1997-2018; Manti, 1997-2018

21, Davis, 1972-1992; Kanab, 1971-1991;Monticello, 1973-1993

20, Beaver, 1969-1988; Monticello, 1999-2018

Other lengthy active streaks include Duchesne and North Summit, which advance to the playoffs for the 19th consecutive year (since 2000), Juan Diego, which makes the postseason for the 18th year in a row (since 2001) and Kanab, which sees tournament action for the 17th straight year (since 2002).

Quarterfinal streaks

These 2018 quarterfinalists have made quarterfinal round at least 75 percent of the time over the past 20 seasons, including 2018.

A note of explanation: In smaller classifications, fewer teams means fewer rounds in state tournaments, so, often, the quarterfinal round is also the first round of the playoffs. Also, Class 1A schools aren’t included because the 1A tournament has started with the quarterfinal round since 2001.

San Juan — 32nd quarterfinal in 32 seasons (16 times, including this year, the quarterfinal was the first playoff game for the Broncos). With a victory this week, the Broncos make the semis for the 23rd time in those 32 seasons.

Juan Diego — 18th in 18 seasons (eight times, the quarterfinal was the first game). This season, the Soaring Eagle beat Judge Memorial to advance to the quarterfinals.

Millard — 23nd in 25 seasons (11 times, the quarterfinal was the first game). This year, Millard defeated North Sevier to get to the quarterfinal round.

South Summit — 18th in 22 seasons (12 times, the quarterfinal was the first game, including this year).

Delta — 24th in 30 seasons (six times, the quarterfinal was the first game, including this year).

Grand County — 11th in 14 seasons (six times, the quarterfinal was the first game, including this year).

Beaver — 16th in 21 seasons (nine times, the quarterfinal was the first game). This year, the Beavers ousted North Summit to make the quarterfinals.

Opening-round winning streaks

Several schools enjoy lengthy opening-round active winning streaks. Bingham has bagged a state-record 14 straight first-round games. San Juan has snared 13 in a row. South Summit has captured nine consecutive opening-round contests.

Seeking first tourney win in a while

Four of this year’s participants haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990s. Kearns last celebrated a tournament win in 1993 (0-13 since). Granger and Ogden last pocketed a postseason victory in 1997 (Granger 0-9 since and Ogden 0-8 since). Cyprus last advanced past the first round in 1999 (0-7 since).

Home-field advantage

Twelve schools, led by Skyline’s remarkable 38-0 home playoff record, have won every postseason game on their own turf. Of the other teams undefeated at home in playoff games, only Corner Canyon (5-0), Parowan (3-0), Skyridge (2-0) and Summit Academy (4-0) host this season.

(The “unbeaten at home” that don’t host this season, which includes those that didn’t make this year’s tournament, by victories — Skyline (38), Snow Canyon (11), Ben Lomond (2), Canyon View (1), Monument Valley (1), Ridgeline (1), Salem Hills (1) and Timpanogos (1).)

A dozen more hosting this week have a decided home-field postseason advantage. By percentage:

San Juan — .944 (34-2)

Milford — .900 (9-1)

Fremont — .895 (17-2)

Rich — .882 (15-2)

Bingham — .861 (37-6)

Desert Hills — .857 (6-1)

Highland — .846 (22-4)

Grantsville — .840 (21-4)

Lone Peak — .815 (22-5)

East — .810 (17-4)

Here’s a list of the teams that have won at least 30 home playoff games, and their playoff record at home:

Millard, 44-9

Timpview, 39-5

Skyline, 38-0

Bingham, 37-6

San Juan, 34-2

Delta, 33-9

Morgan, 32-9

Dixie, 30-8

Notably, just seven programs have hosted the first game of the playoffs for more than 10 consecutive seasons:

Millard — 19 from 1997-2015

Timpview — 18 from 1994-2011

Juan Diego — 17 from 2002-18

Bingham — 14 from 2005-18

San Juan — 14 from 2005-18

South Summit — 13 from 2006-18

Jordan — 11 from 1981-91.

First-year coaches

The season saw 17 coaching changes from 2017, and 10 of the newly hired coaches advanced their teams to the playoffs. Of the 13 who are first-time mentors in Utah, eight took a team to the tourney, listed by school: Mark Murdoch (Desert Hills), Daniel Coats (Farmington), Tarell Richards (Hunter), Travis Van Leeuwen (Logan), Reed Anderson (Monticello), Justin Groll (Rich), Jason Hitchens (Richfield) and Jody Morgan (Riverton).

Two of the four who had previous head-coaching experience, but are new to their school, qualified for postseason action: Blaine Monkres (Dixie) and Andy Stokes (Timpview).

More playoff notes

Two teams with winning records, Timpanogos (6-4) and Wasatch (6-5) failed to qualify for the postseason. One .500 team, Bonneville (5-5), didn’t make the cut. But 23 squads with losing records made the tournament “led” this year by Judge Memorial and North Summit (all 0-9 before falling in the first round of the “all-comers welcome” Class 3A and 2A playoffs). Through this season, nine winless teams have now appeared in the state tournament.

First-time encounters:

Cyprus at Fremont (6A)

Farmington at Skyridge (5A)

Green Canyon at Dixie (4A)

Maple Mountain at Roy (5A)

Mountain Crest at Desert Hills (4A)

Ogden at Spanish Fork (4A)

Pleasant Grove at East (6A)

Salem Hills at Park City (4A)

Snow Canyon at Sky View (4A)

Season rematches

This week also sees nine season rematches, including all four Class 1A quarterfinal games:

Herriman at Bingham (same field) in Class 6A; Richfield at Summit Academy (opposite field) and Union at North Sanpete (same field) in Class 3A; Beaver at Delta (same field) and South Sevier at Grand County (same field) in Class 2A; and Altamont at Parowan (same field), Kanab at Duchesne (same field), Layton Christian at Milford (same field) and Monticello at Rich (opposite field) in Class 1A. More details follow under notes for each classification’s games.

Class 6A first-round games — series record and last meeting

American Fork at Riverton — American Fork leads 5-2 since 2009 and has won the last four over the Lancers, including a 23-17 victory in 2016.

Cyprus at Fremont — first meeting.

Davis at Hunter — Davis leads 10-3 since 1994 and beat Hunter 31-7 in 2016.

Granger at Weber — Granger won 28-13 in 1993 in their only previous encounter.

Herriman at Bingham — Bingham leads 9-0 since 2010 and won 27-0 on Aug. 31 (Week 3) at home.

Northridge at Kearns — Northridge leads 5-0 since 1997 and defeated the Cougars 41-14 in 2012.

Pleasant Grove at East — first meeting.

West Jordan at Lone Peak — Lone Peak leads 4-0 since 2005 and won 53-6 in a 2015 first-round game at home.

Class 5A first-round games — series record and last meeting

Alta at Olympus — Alta leads 5-3 since 1979 and whipped the Titans 38-14 in 2012.

Farmington at Skyridge — first meeting.

Lehi at Jordan — Jordan leads 2-0; they met in 1981 (Jordan, 41-7) and ’82 (Jordan, 28-0).

Maple Mountain at Roy — first meeting.

Murray at Corner Canyon — Corner Canyon leads 2-0; they battled in 2013 (CC, 48-14) and ’14 (CC, 42-7)

Provo at Viewmont — Provo leads 2-1 since 1973; the Bulldogs defeated Viewmont 35-14 in 1996.

Springville at Box Elder — Springville leads 2-1 since 1926; they also clashed in 2005 and 2015 — all playoff games and all at Springville. The Red Devils ousted Box Elder from the 2015 tourney, 28-20.

Timpview at Highland — Timpview leads 5-2 since 1990 and blasted the Rams 49-27 in a Class 4A semifinal in 2015.

Class 4A games — series record and last meeting

Green Canyon at Dixie — first meeting.

Mountain Crest at Desert Hills — first meeting.

Mountain View at Stansbury — Stansbury leads 2-0; they met in 2013 (Stansbury, 49-28) and ’14 (Stansbury, 58-0).

Ogden at Spanish Fork — first meeting.

Pine View at Logan — Logan blitzed PV 56-21 in the 2005 Class 3A title game in their only previous meeting.

Salem Hills at Park City — first meeting

Snow Canyon at Sky View — first meeting.

Tooele at Orem — Orem leads 4-1 since 1962 when the Tigers defeated Tooele for the Class A championship, 16-13; they last met in 2008 when Tooele won 21-14.

Class 3A quarterfinals — series record and last meeting

Juab at Morgan — Morgan leads 11-3 since 1985 and won 34-18 in a 2017 semifinal at Weber State.

Juan Diego at Grantsville — Juan Diego leads 14-0 since 2002 and won 14-13 in a 2017 quarterfinal at Grantsville.

Richfield at Summit Academy — Summit Academy leads 2-0 since 2017 and won 33-0 on Oct. 5 (Week 8) at home.

Union at North Sanpete — Series tied 9-9 since 1966; North Sanpete won 16-3 on Aug. 24 (Week 2) at home.

Class 2A quarterfinals — series record and last meeting

Beaver at Delta — Delta leads 12-6-1 since 1929; Beaver won 42-8 on Aug. 31 (Week 3) at Delta.

Enterprise at South Summit — South Summit leads 3-0; all three contests were quarterfinals at South Summit from 2014-16. The Wildcats won the 2016 game 55-23.

Millard at San Juan — San Juan leads 19-5 since 1960 and defeated the Eagles 6-5 in a 2014 quarterfinal at home.

South Sevier at Grand County — Grand County leads 19-7 since 1971; Grand County won 34-14 on Sept. 14 (Week 5) at home.

Class 1A quarterfinals — series record and last meeting

Altamont at Parowan — Parowan leads 9-2 since 1988 and won 26-0 on Aug. 17 (Week 1) at home.

Kanab at Duchesne — Kanab leads 9-8 since 1983; Duchesne won 14-6 on Sept. 14 (Week 5) at home.

Layton Christian at Milford — Milford leads 8-7 since 2004 and blanked the Eagles 42-0 on Aug. 31 (Week 3) at home.

Monticello at Rich — Rich leads 18-12 since 1991; Monticello won 13-7 on Sept. 7 (Week 4) at home.

Drum game

Monument Valley and Whitehorse clash in the Battle of the Drum, which includes a traveling trophy, a custom-made drum, to commemorate the rivalry of these two Navajo Nation schools. They collide for the second time this year and the 38th time overall, with Whitehorse holding a 20-17 series lead. Whitehorse defeated the Cougars 20-14 when they met on Oct. 12 (Week 9) to claim the Drum for at least a couple of weeks.

Undefeated regular seasons

Four teams, Corner Canyon, Milford, Olympus and Sky View completed the 2018 season with perfect records. It marks Corner Canyon’s third (also 2014 and ’17), Milford’s first, Olympus’ fourth (also 1977, ’83 and ’98) and Sky View’s fifth (also 1969, 2006, ’14 and ’17).

2018’s most-improved teams

Logan continues to lead the state as this year’s most-improved squad, going from 2-8 in 2017 to 9-1 so far, an improvement of 7.0 games. (The NCAA calculates this by taking the difference in victories and the difference in losses, adding the two numbers and dividing by 2.) Olympus (4-6 to 10-0) is 6.0 games better. North Sanpete (0-10 to 5-4) has improved by 5.5 games and Davis (1-8 to 6-3) by 5.0 games.

Winning streaks

Milford enters the playoffs with a 16-game winning streak, the longest active streak. Olympus and Sky View have won 10 straight. Corner Canyon, Dixie and Skyridge enjoy eight-game streaks. Orem and South Summit have won six in a row.

Milestone

Juan Diego’s John Colosimo coaches his 350th contest in stints at Judge Memorial (1985-96; 121 games) and Juan Diego (2000-18; 229th game). He’s in his 31st season. Only Roger DuPaix (413 games at Highland and Skyline) and Larry Wall (354 contests at Bountiful) have directed more games.

Season shutouts

Olympus has posted four shutouts, tying a school-record, first achieved in 1984, and the most in the state this year. Altamont, Highland and Monument Valley have blanked three opponents. Altamont’s achievement also ties a school record (matching 1976, 1997 and 2003). Highland (1962) and Monument Valley’s (2005) school records are five shutouts each. This season, no other team has more than two shutouts thus far.

Notable from Week 10

Woods Cross scored 47 points, but still lost to Northridge, which scored 49. The Wildcats’ 47 points ties for the 18th-most scored in a losing effort all-time. Alta held an opponent scoreless for the first time since 2012, a span covering 72 games. Only nine schools had gone longer.

South Sevier’s Tyson Chisholm rushed for 425 yards, the fifth-most rushing yards in Utah prep history. East’s Tutu Spann became just the 12th player to run 99 yards for a touchdown.

Player updates — season stats

Here’s where this year’s crop of players rank in the top-20 in all-time season performances. The list is alphabetical by school and then by player.

Milford’s Paxton Henrie ranks:

17th (tied) in touchdown receptions — 18 — and is two shy of the top-10.

Orem’s Puka Nacua ranks:

First in receiving yards — 1,779. He surpassed a record that stood nearly 30 years: Logan’s Richie Geertsen had 1,769 yards in 1989.

Eighth (tied) in touchdown receptions — 20 — and needs two more to reach the top five and fourth to match the state record.

Nacua is also on track to smash the reception-yards-per-game record. He currently averages 177.9 ypg, well ahead of Lehi’s Dallin Holker mark of 147.2 ypg set in 2017.

In net rushing yards, Grantsville’s Parker Thomas isn’t in the top-20 yet, but he is on the verge of becoming the 26th player to reach the 2,000-yard net-rushing mark. The junior has 1,946 yards so far. And with 27 rushing touchdowns, he’s one away from the top-20 in season rushing TDs.

Player update — career stats

Here’s this week’s update on players who rank in the top-20 in all-time career performances that Felt’s Facts has been tracking this season. The list is alphabetical by school and then by player. An asterisk indicates the player’s team is done for the season.

American Fork’s Chase Roberts ranks:

Seventh in receiving yards — 3,090 — and is 236 yards away from the top-5.

Eighth in touchdown receptions — 37 — and is four shy of the top-5.

Ninth in receptions — 177 — and is 17 short of eighth.

Milford’s Bryson Barnes ranks:

Sixth in touchdown passes — 81 — and needs seven more to reach the top-5, and Barnes is just a junior.

Seventh (tied) in touchdowns-responsible-for — 109 — and is 20 away from the top-5. 15th in total offense — 7,904 yards — and is 1,448 yards short of the top-10. 17th in passing yards — 6,828 — and is 134 yards away from 15th.



Orem’s Cooper Legas ranks:

Fifth in total offense — 11,086 yards — and is 290 yards short of fourth place.

Sixth in passing yards — 8,352 — and is 284 yards out of fifth.

Fifth in touchdown passes — 88— and is two away from fourth.

Seventh (tied) in touchdowns-responsible-for — 109 — and is 20 shy of the top-5.

13th in completions — 487 — and needs 15 more to reach the top-10.

Orem’s Puka Nacua ranks:

State record in touchdown receptions — 52.

State record in receiving yards — 4,669.

Second in receptions — 237 — and is 16 away from the state record.

Pine View’s Connor Brooksby ranks:

Second in field goals — 32 — and needs four more to reach first. Third in extra points — 191 — and is three short of second (held by Pine View’s Riley Stephenson, 2002-05) and 28 off the state record.



South Sevier’s Tyson Chisholm ranks:

18th in net rushing yards — 4,316 — and is 188 yards shy of 15th.

13th (tied) in 100-yard rushing games — 21 — and is one away from the top-10.

13th in carries — 593 — and needs nine more to get to the top-10.

South Summit’s Kael Atkinson ranks:

13th in touchdown passes — 76 — and needs three more to get to the top-10.

17th in touchdowns-responsible-for — 89 — and is 14 away from the top-10.

Taylorsville’s Dane Leituala ranks:

Second in total offense — 13,610 yards.

Second in touchdowns-responsible-for — 132.

Second in 100-yard rushing games — 26.

Third in net rushing yards — 5,381.

Sixth in passing attempts — 968.

Seventh in passing yards — 8,229.

Seventh in completions — 529.

Eighth (tied) in touchdown passes — 79.

11th (tied) in carries — 601.

17th in rushing touchdowns — 52.

Another note: 39 players have more than 2,000 receiving yards during their career. That includes Jordan’s Ethan Bolingbroke, who now has 2,029 receiving yards. South Summit’s Jared Dansie, with 1,999 receiving yards, is just one yard away from becoming the 40th member of that club.