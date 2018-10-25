High school football in late October and November is often a series of foregone conclusions.

Playoff games are occasionally competitive, but the favorites almost always win and usually by a wide margin. In fact, of the 74 playoffs games last season only 13 were decided by a touchdown or less, and Class 5A accounted six of those 13 competitive games.

Blowouts are often the norm in the opening rounds but they continued deep into the playoffs a year ago.

The average margin of victory in the 32 first round games in 2017 was 26.3 ppg, followed by 21.3 ppg in the quarterfinals, 16.0 ppg in the semifinals and 24.0 ppg in the six championship games. Not one title game was decided by less than two touchdowns.

Don’t be mistaken there were some awesome playoff games a year ago. Juan Diego’s 38-37 semifinal win over Summit Academy, Skyridge’s 45-43 quarterfinal win over Jordan and then its 34-33 semifinal win over Corner Canyon were among the highlights. There just haven’t been enough of those close games in recent years.

That trend could change as the 2018 high school football playoffs get underway this Friday and Saturday with 72 teams in action across the state.

There was a bit more parity throughout the regular season, and that’s reflected in the number of teams in each classification with a shot at a deep run in the state tourney. Even though there’s an obvious favorite in 4A, 2A and 1A, the other three classifications all feature three to four teams with a legitimate shot at making a title run.

The excitement could start early.

A year ago, Parry’s Power Guide projected that only four of the 72 games this weekend would be decided by less than double digits, and it was almost spot on as just seven games were that competitive.

This week Parry’s Power Guide is projecting 11 close games in the opening weekend of the playoffs, nearly triple than a year ago.

In the 6A playoffs, Bingham’s quest for a three-peat is no shoe-in like recent years.

During region play, the Miners lost to Lone Peak and narrowly beat American Fork and Pleasant Grove. Bingham ended up sharing the region title with Lone Peak and American Fork, and any of the three are capable of winning four games over the next months.

East, meanwhile, has quietly flown under the radar after a 30-8 loss to Bingham in Week 2. It’s taken this group of mostly new starters a while to find its groove, but East been on a tear the past month and among the favorites in 6A.

Leading the way in the deep 5A classification are undefeated top-ranked Corner Canyon, streaking defending champion Skyridge and undefeated mystery team Olympus.

Skyridge has been rolling since a surprising Week 1 loss to Riverton and it dominated subpar competition in Region 8. Olympus also dominated mostly subpar competition in Region 6 and it also played a soft preseason schedule.

The Titans host Alta in the first round and that will finally tell a lot about how they measure up against other 5A foes.

Like a year ago, Corner Canyon heads into the playoffs with a perfect record. Last year’s team, however, nearly lost in the first round to Bountiful and then coughed up a big lead in a semifinal loss to Skyridge.

This year’s team got a bit of a wake-up call in a narrow season-ending win against Jordan, and overconfidence is the last thing it should have heading into this year’s playoffs with several good teams sprinkled throughout the classification.

In Class 4A top-ranked Orem is gunning for a repeat and is arguably better than it was a year ago. How other 4A teams outside of Orem’s might measure up is impossible to know. The only instate team Orem played in the preseason was Bingham and it lost 39-22.

Undefeated Dixie and Sky View are the region champs with the best shot at staying competitive with Orem if they get a chance deeper in the playoffs.

The classification with perhaps the most uncertainty is 3A.

All conversations in 3A must start with three-time defending champion Juan Diego, but it lost twice in region play and it’s impossible to know which version of the Soaring Eagle will show up on a given day.

Summit Academy was the best team in the 3A South region this season probably the slight favorite. Morgan also enjoyed a perfect season in 3A North, but it didn’t crossover with any of the southern teams in the preseason which makes it hard to know how the regions compare.

In 2A this was supposed to be a bit of a down year for South Summit, and by its own lofty standards set last season perhaps it has.

South Summit has only been winning by an average of 29.1 ppg, which is a touchdown less than a year ago. The rest of 2A is also a bit down this year and it’s extremely unlikely that anyone can deny the Wildcats a repeat.

The same can probably be said for Class 1A. Defending champion Milford marches into the playoffs with a 9-0 record and an average margin of victory of 26.1 ppg. Parowan and Duchesne the top challengers, but Milford already beat both by two touchdowns this season.