Ute Insiders Dirk Facer, Mike Sorensen and Trent Wood look back at the Utes' impressive victory over Pac-12 South foe USC. They also break down the Utes' impressive three-game run and look ahead to Utah's Friday Night Lights tilt at UCLA. Is there any cause for concern against the underperforming Bruins? Facer catches up with longtime University of Utah public address announcer Mike Runge, and Amy Donaldson offers her thoughts on the tragic death of Utah track athlete Lauren McCluskey.

