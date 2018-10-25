Utah State's cross-country teams are set to run at the Mountain West Championships on Friday at Morley Field at Balboa Park in San Diego, California, in a race hosted by the San Diego State Aztecs.

The women's 6-kilometer race is slated to begin at 10 a.m. MT, while the men's 8-kilometer race will begin at 10:45 a.m. Last season at the conference meet, the Aggie women placed third as a team with 73 points, while the men finished fourth with 93 points.

"Our conference meet will be great," said second-year USU head coach Artie Gulden. "Four or five teams on both the men's and women's side may qualify for the national meet, which illustrates how competitive the Mountain West is. Our focus is putting ourselves in the race and competing hard, trusting if we do that, the results will take care of themselves."

The Aggies had a quartet of athletes earn all-conference honors at last year's championships as former all-American Dillon Maggard and Alyssa Snyder earned first-team all-MW honors, while Tylee Skinner and Kashley Carter each earned second-team all-MW accolades.

Utah State's women's team, currently ranked 27th in the nation, will have a good test as it will race against the No. 2-ranked Broncos, as well as No. 3 New Mexico and an Air Force squad that is receiving votes in the latest USTFCCCA poll.

"The team as a whole is excited for this meet, including those of us competing and the teammates back home who are absolutely amazing," Snyder said. "We are planning to work together as a pack, as we've always raced our best when we support one another, and try to run down as many jerseys as we can that don't have that U-State on them tomorrow. Trusting in our coaches and trusting in each other is a huge part of every success we've seen as a team, so we intend to continue that tomorrow and put it all out on the course for the people who did so much to get us here."

Aside from being the second-highest ranked team in the conference, New Mexico has won the race the last 10 years.

The Aggies will look to Snyder to finish high at the race, while the team's depth will look to help earn a low score. Seniors Cierra Simmons, Megan Ryan, Shannon Maloney, along with junior Grace Gibbons and freshman Mica Rivera, have each been top-four finishers for USU this season.

On the men's side, USU's No. 38-ranked team will also compete in a deep race that features four teams in the top 20 in No. 8 Boise State, No. 13 Wyoming, No. 16 Air Force and No. 17 Colorado State.

"We've built up a lot of confidence over the last few weeks and are ready to roll tomorrow as a team," said junior Luke Beattie. "Our conference is a great test for our end-of-season goal since the Mountain West is very competitive with four teams being nationally ranked."

Utah State will be led by Beattie, who earned MW Athlete of the Week honors this season after his eighth-place finish at the BYU-hosted Autumn Classic. He has placed in the top 10 in two of the three races he has competed in. Beattie and fellow juniors Adam Hendrickson and Sam Clausnitzer have all consistently finished strong for the Aggies this season.

Fans can find links to a live stream and results on USU's athletic website or at the Mountain West's championship central page.