The women's golf team scored 314 in round two, a 12-stroke improvement from the first round, but it was unable to move up the leaderboard against a strong West Coast field. The team finished ninth on the 6,016 yard, par-72 course at the Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park, California, which played long and fast.

"I am happy with two rounds in the 70s," head coach Denise Larson said. "The ladies played well all day, but faltered in the last three holes, dropping 11 shots to par. This was a good reminder that there is still work to be done over the winter."

Karen Valcarce, Jobi Einerson and Cassie Campos finished one stroke behind each other, respectively. Valcarce shot two rounds of 78 to finish tied for 22nd. Einerson recorded her best performance this season and carded a 79 and 78 to finish tied for 26th. Campos shot 81 in the first round and improved her second round by four strokes to finish tied for 30th.

Jesella de Jesus carded 81 in round two, an eight-stroke improvement from round one, and finished 54th. Kalle Lunsford shot 88 both rounds and finished tied for 59th.

Westminster was without its No. 3 player, Kanna Crosland, who suffered an elbow fracture.

"Team morale is high, and we are committed to improving so we are ready to challenge for the RMAC title in April," Larson concluded.

The team will now enter winter training and resume competition in the spring.