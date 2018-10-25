At the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Convention last December, cross-country coaches from NCAA Division I institutions strongly voted in favor (75 percent) of an objective ranking system to be produced by the national office on a bi-weekly basis, starting with the period after the Pre-National Invitational weekend.

The original proposal was rooted by an algorithm that was adapted around the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) model.

In preparation for this implementation, the USTFCCCA found a method that takes some of the basic concepts of the RPI model – head-to-head performance and strength of schedule – and added elements relevant to cross-country – margin of victory, individual performance and potential head-to-head matchups based on existing results.

This is what is now known as the Cross Country Ratings Index (CCRI). If RPI was the tip of the iceberg, the CCRI is 95 percent of the iceberg. The RPI was found to be rigid, using strict win-loss records from full-field team scores (finishing fifth in a 20-team meet yields a record of 15-4 for that meet). Calculations for season winning percentage and strength of schedule used that concept.

The CCRI is rooted first on the season-long individual performance of team members, paired with actual head-to-head team results, scored in a dual-meet fashion with added components of the margin of victory or defeat. The scoring concepts in the mix include elements from the ELO ranking system used in rating chess players and from GolfStat, the NCAA’s rating system for golf.

In the pre-conference CCRI update, which was released Wednesday, Utah State’s men’s team had a team CCRI of 898.91 to rank No. 23 in the country (out of 316 schools). The Aggies are one of five schools from the Mountain West ranked in the top 23.

Boise State is ranked fifth (1,032.82), Colorado State is 10th (980.94), Air Force is 15th (940.81) and Wyoming is 17th (939.19). Northern Arizona is No. 1 with a team CCRI of 1,096.03.

On the women’s side, Utah State is ranked 32nd (out of 349 schools) with a team CCRI of 875.82. Other Mountain West schools in the top 35 include No. 2 Boise State (1,061.01) and No. 3 New Mexico (1,029.97). Colorado holds the top spot with a team CCRI of 1,085.47.

Utah State cross-country returns to action this weekend at the MW Championships, which will be hosted by San Diego State on Friday, Oct. 26, at Morley Park at Balboa Park in San Diego, California. The Aggie women finished third with 73 points at last year’s championships, while the men finished fourth with 93 points. The NCAA Mountain Region Championships will be hosted by BYU and will be held in Provo, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 9, eight days before the NCAA Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, on Nov. 17.

Wade Denniston wrote article