SALT LAKE CITY — Everything has changed for an Idaho family after a generous donation from music icon Taylor Swift.

Well, maybe not everything, but the pop star has at least brought a little financial relief after making a GoFundMe donation of $15,500 to the Bartell family.

According to their GoFundMe account, Lauriann Bartell, who is the mother of six children, has been in a coma for the past three years. Bartell fell into this comatose state after a severe loss of oxygen to her brain caused significant amounts of damage.

Mike Bartell, Lauriann Bartell’s husband, has become the full-time caretaker for his wife. Consequently, he’s been unable to work, though he has been searching for opportunities to work from home.

The oldest children have stepped up in various ways to try and help make ends meet.

“We've all gotten very close through this and we just take care of each other,” said daughter Sadie Bartell in a phone interview with the Deseret News.

Sadie Bartell runs a few Taylor Swift fan accounts, and earlier this month she reached out to people on Tumblr and Twitter asking for help.

Hey guys. I’m really nervous to post this. Please help if you can and pray for my family. I’m sorry I never said anything sooner and that I’m suddenly asking for help. I love you guys so much. https://t.co/Jww8qR7Xqu pic.twitter.com/3cXm2o47lg — Sadie 🍁 (@swiftsinautumn) October 2, 2018

Bartell had never used the accounts for personal matters before, preferring to use them as an escape from the real world. And she certainly never expected her childhood hero to come to her aid. But that’s exactly what happened.

According to Bartell, Swift, who interacts with her fans on Tumblr, saw the post and made a donation.

“It's funny because right before this happened, I was laying in bed thinking about, ‘How can I possibly spread this more than I have?’” she said. “I was panicked.”

Bartell’s aunt, who runs the GoFundMe account for the family and lives in Orem, received an email notification about the large donation from Swift and gave the 19-year-old a call.

“She was like, 'Sadie … ,' and I (said), 'What?' and I panicked because I thought something was wrong.”

But things were far from “wrong."

“And she (asked), 'Did Taylor Swift just donate to you?' and I was like 'What?' and I started bawling and I … hurried and looked at it,” she said.

“I screamed so loud my dad thought that someone had died or something. He was like 'Sadie what's going on?' He was truly concerned, yelling up the stairs, trying to get me to tell him what was happening.”

When Bartell could finally find the words to explain what had happened, Mike Bartell also became emotional.

“We were just kind of living day by day, just trying to take (life) as we could,” she said when asked what the $15,500 donation meant to her family going forward. “It just kind of gave us like what we needed to carry on and to not have to to worry and to not have like as much of a financial burden to deal with.”

The story of Swift’s donation to the Idaho Falls family soon went viral and even sparked donations to come in from others who wanted to help out.

“Everyone's been so willing to help us. It's (eased a lot) of my anxiety for sure,” Sadie Bartell said. “I am so grateful.”