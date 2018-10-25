Utah State soccer (2-13-2, 1-7-2 MW) is set to conclude the 2018 regular season as it plays at Boise State (13-3-2, 7-1-2 MW) on Friday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m.

Boise State enters the final match of the regular season with a 13-3-2 overall record, going 7-1-2 in Mountain West play. Like the Aggies, the Broncos spent last weekend playing Fresno State and San José State, losing their first conference game of the season to the Bulldogs, 2-1, and battling the Spartans to a scoreless draw. With the draw, Boise State also earned at least a share of the Mountain West regular-season title and will now fight the Aggies for the higher tournament seed.

Junior forward Raimee Sherle leads the Boise State offense this season with 19 goals, while junior forward Kristina Serres leads the Broncos with seven assists. Five other Bronco players have scored multiple goals this year. Senior goalkeeper Tara Fisher has played the majority of minutes in the net for the Broncos, allowing 14 goals while tallying 65 saves. Jim Thomas is in his fifth season at the helm of the Boise State program where he has an overall record of 61-45-19.

Boise State returns six starters and 15 total letterwinners from last year's squad that finished the season with a 13-6-3 record, including a third-place finish in the Mountain West with a 7-2-2 league record. Last season, Utah State and Boise State also played each other in the regular season finale, with the Broncos defeating the Aggies, 2-1. All-time, Utah State leads the series against Boise State, 10-5-4.

For the Aggies, freshman forward Sara Noel is the leading scorer, netting four goals so far this season, while sophomore midfielder Ashley Cardozo leads the team with four assists. Senior Grace McGuire leads the goalkeepers with 70 saves and 23 goals allowed so far this year, earning a 1.50 goals against average.

All Mountain West matches will continue to be broadcast as a USU Athletics Production on the Mountain West Network. All video feeds will be available live and in archive form via USU's athletic site. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through GameTracker, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every match.