SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 25.
The University of Utah mourned the loss of Lauren McCluskey Wednesday night. Read more.
The man who killed a University of Utah student called himself a manipulating “womanizer” in the past. Read more.
Utah Sen. Mike Lee has urged President Donald Trump to seek a “third country agreement” with Mexico on migrant caravan. Here’s what it would entail.
President Russell M. Nelson dismissed his interpreter while speaking to Peruvian Latter-day Saints. This is what happened next.
Here are three takeaways from the Utah Jazz’s 100-89 victory over the Houston Rockets.
A “life-changing” Utah detox center for women with children has reopened. Read more.
Amazon Prime has launched a new Whole Foods superfast delivery service in Salt Lake City. Read more.
Our most popular stories:
- Why so many are jumping back into the workforce after retirement
- This is what Josh Groban thinks about Utah, the 2002 Olympics and the Tabernacle Choir
- 'Fixer Upper' star Joanna Gaines thanks her husband after 15 years of success
- Bowl projections: BYU could play in Birmingham Bowl, Gasparilla Bowl, Frisco Bowl or Armed Forces Bowl
- Rock On: The one thing to know about Jack Tuttle's transfer
From our featured voices:Comment on this story
- Jay Evensen: Be glad Utah isn't a part of the lottery madness
- Savannah Hopkinson: A crucial piece of the gun violence conversation is missing
- Boyd Matheson: President Nelson's side-by-side language of leadership
- Amy Choate-Nielsen: Quit the hate speech and bring back the polite words of grandma's era, please
From around the nation:
- Trump: Acts or threats of political violence 'an attack on democracy itself' [NPR]
- Pipe bombs sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and CNN offices [The New York Times]
- Super Typhoon Yutu, the strongest storm of the year, just hit U.S. territories [Vox]
- Central Texas’s torrent of floods overwhelms water-treatment systems [The Washington Post]
- CIA’s Haspel listened to recording of Saudi writer’s alleged killing: report [Fox News]