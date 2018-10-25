Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Student athletes and fellow students gather at the Park Building at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 for a vigil for Lauren McCluskey was killed Monday October 22, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 25.

The University of Utah mourned the loss of Lauren McCluskey Wednesday night. Read more.

The man who killed a University of Utah student called himself a manipulating “womanizer” in the past. Read more.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee has urged President Donald Trump to seek a “third country agreement” with Mexico on migrant caravan. Here’s what it would entail.

President Russell M. Nelson dismissed his interpreter while speaking to Peruvian Latter-day Saints. This is what happened next.

Here are three takeaways from the Utah Jazz’s 100-89 victory over the Houston Rockets.

A “life-changing” Utah detox center for women with children has reopened. Read more.

Amazon Prime has launched a new Whole Foods superfast delivery service in Salt Lake City. Read more.

Our most popular stories:

From our featured voices:

Comment on this story

From around the nation:

  • Trump: Acts or threats of political violence 'an attack on democracy itself' [NPR]
  • Pipe bombs sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and CNN offices [The New York Times]
  • Super Typhoon Yutu, the strongest storm of the year, just hit U.S. territories [Vox]
  • Central Texas’s torrent of floods overwhelms water-treatment systems [The Washington Post]
  • CIA’s Haspel listened to recording of Saudi writer’s alleged killing: report [Fox News]
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment