While the college football season is in full swing and BYU has plenty to play for, especially this coming weekend at home against Northern Illinois, college basketball is starting to make its way onto the national scene.

As with every season, the college basketball world ushers in the return of the sport with preseason tournaments across the country.

SB Nation's Chris Dobbertean listed the wide variety of tournaments taking place over the next month in his story, 2019-20 College Basketball Early Season Tournaments, Events, And Neutral-Site Games.

While the Cougars are just one of many teams participating in a preseason tournament, theirs is arguably the best of the lot.

The Maui Jim Maui Invitational, set to take place November 25-27 in Lahaina, Hawaii, boasts the hosting Chaminade Silverswords as well as the Kansas Jayhawks, Michigan State Spartans, UCLA Bruins, Virginia Tech Hokies, Dayton Flyers and BYU Cougars.

Kansas, of course, is coming off a trip to the Final Four, while Virginia Tech, UCLA and Michigan State were all NCAA Tournament participants.

According to tournament chairman Dave Odom, “The Maui Jim Maui Invitational has earned a reputation for showcasing powerhouse teams year over year, and we are thrilled to continue that tradition in 2019. The Lahaina Civic Center will host some of college basketball's best programs, coaches and players when these eight teams converge in Maui.”

Recruiting Roundup

The Cougars’ football team has made news over the past few days on the recruiting trail, as team’s are want to do during bye weeks.

247Sports’ Mitch Harper reported on more than a few offers handed out by the Cougars’ coaching staff over the past weekend, as well as a commitment.

Among the players offered by BYU were dual threat quarterback Noah Tumblin of San Diego, California, four-star safety Jared Greenfield of Bingham High School, and Lone Peak’s do it all three-star kicker/safety Nate Richie.

so blessed to have received my second offer from brigham young university!! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/5mEStGbNbp — Nate Ritchie (@nateritchie3) October 21, 2018

Also offered was four-star safety Anthony Beavers Jr.

Blessed to receive a offer from Brigham Young University 🔵⚪️ #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/J9fhSJNziR — DreamChaser🏁🏁 (@BeaversAnthony) October 20, 2018

The Gardena, California native has a chance to be a true recruiting gem, and not just in the Cougars’ eyes.

Per Harper, Beavers Jr. “is already a national recruit for the class of 2021. Holding down offers from the likes of Florida already, Beavers could end up being a five-star prospect as he continues to evolve. He is the 6th best prospect in the state of California right now for the class of 2021.”

BYU also received a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Brock Gunderson.

Gunderson’s commitment brings BYU’s recruiting total to 12 for the class of 2019.

And finally…

Former BYU center and current Oregon State Beaver Payton Dastrup had his waiver for immediate eligibility and subsequent appeal denied by the NCAA.

Well, not every waiver being approved by NCAA. Oregon State’s Payton Dastrup’s initial waiver seeking immediate eligibility was denied two weeks ago. He then went through the appeal process, which sends the case to another committee, and that group denied the appeal today. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 23, 2018

Per Marcus Russell of SB Nation, “a couple of weeks ago the NCAA denied OSU’s request for immediate eligibility. Oregon State appealed the decision and found out today that their appeal was also rejected.

“As Payton Dastrup cannot play this season, more pressure will fall on their young centers/forwards to perform right out of the gate. Dastrup is allowed to continue practicing with the team, but is ineligible to participate in any games this season. Thankfully for Beaver fans, BYU decided not to redshirt Payton Dastrup after his mission service and Dastrup will return as a redshirt junior next season, after sitting out the 2018-19 season.”