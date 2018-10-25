OREM — The Emery volleyball team didn’t have the best start during the first and quarterfinal rounds of the 3A state championships on Wednesday, but ended in fine fashion, advancing to the semifinal round of the double-elimination tournament.

The Spartans came out a bit flat, dropping their first set 25-13 to Judge Memorial, but rebounded from there to win six straight sets, advancing past the Bulldogs (13-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21) and then Union (25-22, 25-18, 25-16).

“We got better as the match went on,” said Emery coach Kris Bell, commenting on the quarterfinal win specifically. “We got off to a bit of a slow start, but we managed to wake up and finish strong,”

Playing big for the Spartans in the middle of it all was 6-foot-3 senior Megan Jensen, who dominated throughout.

“She was very good for us today playing in the middle. We sometimes play her on the outside, but we’ve played her in the middle in this tournament and she responded well,” Bell said. “Our whole team played well and it’s just so much fun being able to play well here.”

Emery hasn’t always played well during the regular season, managing just the No. 4 seed out of Region 15.

“We play in a super tough region, so it really helped us, I think, and we played really well today,” Bell said. “Hopefully we can keep it going and play good again tomorrow.”

The Spartans will match up with Region 15 foe San Juan, a team they beat in straight sets in the regular season, in the semifinal round of the no-loss bracket today at Utah Valley University. The Broncos advanced with a straight-set win over South Summit (25-23, 25-20, 25-12).

Also advancing in the no-loss bracket on Wednesday was defending state champion Morgan, which got by Richfield in straight sets (25-11, 25-23, 25-15) in the first round and then past South Sevier (25-12, 25-20, 25-13) in the quarterfinals.

The Trojans will match up with North Sanpete in the semifinals after the Hawks got by Delta in four sets (25-21, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23).