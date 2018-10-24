Even as Green Canyon chipped away at Lehi’s lead, Maddie Lindsay said she and her teammates didn’t feel like the match was slipping out of their grasp.

“We just think, ‘Next point’,” said the senior after Lehi earned a sweep of the Wolves, 25-21, 25-23, 25-16, in their second-round 4A state tournament game Wednesday. “We always take the game one point at a time. That’s something we stressed very heavily, especially in our huddles. We think, ‘Next point, next play;’ Just every time you touch the ball it’s a chance to make it better.”

Lindsay said most of the players have experience with the ebb and flow of a volleyball game.

“One of the main things we stress is to expect the punches,” she said. “They’re going to make runs. That’s how volleyball is.”

Senior Lydia Montague said the team tried to rest in between matches, but fatigue may have been a factor in their last two sets of the day.

“I think we were mentally strong going into that match, which helped a lot,” she said. “I do think we were a little sluggish, and I think that’s something we need to work on for tomorrow.”

The Pioneers withstood every run the Wolves attempted, in part because their serving and passing were rock solid.

“I’m really pleased with our passing and serving right now,” said Lehi head coach Tambre Nobles. “That’s something we’ve really focused on in practice. It’s fun to see these girls see the results of that and to be performing well when it matters.”

The team relies on its senior leaders, especially because several starters are freshmen. She praised them saying they provided a calming influence over their younger teammates.

“It’s never easy coming into this type of environment,” Nobles said. “And to be mentally tough and to just play your game, and to stay confident regardless of what’s happening around you or what’s happening on the other side, I’m just so proud of these girls.”

The win means the Pioneers will take on Park City in Thursday’s semifinals. Park City swept Dixie, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24, in the quarterfinals, while Salem Hills swept Snow Canyon, 26-24, 25-19, 25-16, and Sky View swept Spanish Fork, 25-11, 25-15, 25-10.

Sky View and Salem Hills will square off in the first semifinal match at 10:30 a.m., while Lehi and Park City will play at 12:30 p.m.

The championship is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the UCCU Center.