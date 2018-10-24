PROVO — In BYU’s first exhibition game Wednesday night at the Marriott Center, the Cougars were cruising along, enjoying a 22-point halftime lead against Division II foe Saint Martin’s.

Then came the second half.

The Saints came out strong and cut the deficit to 15. They ended up hitting 9 of 13 3-pointers over the final 20 minutes.

BYU beat Saint Martin’s handily, 92-71, but it was a performance that gives the Cougars plenty to work on with less than a couple of weeks until the regular season tips off Nov. 6 at No. 7 Nevada.

“I really felt like (the Saints’) pace in the second half was better than ours, which is a concern. I’ve said this to our guys. We need to get ourselves in a position to where we can attack on both ends for 40 minutes, attack defensively and attack offensively,” said coach Dave Rose. “We’re still trying to get to that point. I felt like, especially at the start of the second half, that we were a little bit heavy-legged. We weren’t moving nearly as quick. We weren’t as on top of our execution, especially on the defensive end. We were coasting a little bit. That’ll be something we need to address.”

" It was good to finally get out there and see how we play together as a team. We’ve got to make sure that in the second halves of games we come out with just as much intensity as we do at the start. " BYU forward Dalton Nixon

BYU was led by forward Yoeli Childs, who scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Forward Dalton Nixon and guard TJ Haws each scored 11 points.

Saint Martin’s guard BJ Standley scored a team-high 18 points, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range.

“They shot the ball really well. Under the circumstances of having a little bit of a lead, you kind of get a little bit relaxed in closing out to the 3-point line,” Nixon said. “That’s something we need to tighten up as a group, especially when times get tough as we move forward.”

The Cougars want to play more up-tempo this season and Nixon said that it begins with hard-nosed defense.

“We’ve got to clean up the defensive end and rebound so we can push with the pace. It starts with the defensive end,” Nixon said. “Having that same emphasis like we did last year of being a really well-executing defensive team can lead to our offensive success and our offensive pace.”

Playing mostly with reserves for much of the second half, BYU built the lead back up to as many as 25 with six minutes remaining.

“To give them credit, they were more aggressive than us,” Nixon said. “We found a spot in the second half to be able to overcome that and match that intensity like we did in the first half.”

Wednesday marked the first game against an opponent for newcomers like Gavin Baxter, who scored nine points and had a thunderous dunk late in the game, and Connor Harding, who chipped in seven points.

“I thought Connor played with a lot of confidence. He didn’t get a lot of minutes in the first half,” Rose said. “Gav, you could see a lot of the athleticism that we’re really excited about.”

“Honestly, it was pretty nerve-wracking at the beginning but as the game when on it loosened up and I got in the flow of things,” Baxter said. “It was like any other game. It was good to be out there, though.”

But Baxter said his team needs to stay aggressive the entire game.

“It was good to finally get out there and see how we play together as a team,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure that in the second halves of games we come out with just as much intensity as we do at the start.”

BYU hosts Westminster in its final exhibition game next Thursday.

TIP-INS: Prior to the game, BYU held a moment of silence for Utah track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who died Monday night … Haws dished out a team-high seven assists … Nixon had four steals ... Rylan Bergerson and Jahshire Hardnett each finished with eight points.