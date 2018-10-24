HOUSTON, Texas — Two days after falling in disappointing fashion to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Utah Jazz bounced back in a big way Wednesday night at the Toyota Center, home of the Houston Rockets.

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 38 points, Rudy Gobert added 12 points and 13 rebounds and the Jazz defeated the Rockets 100-89.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday nights game.

Mitchell was excellent in what was his best performance so far this season. The second-year man finished with 38 points — nine more than Houston’s James Harden — on 14-25 shooting. He drained 4 of 9 three point attempts and made six of eight free throw attempts. Mitchell also had a team-high seven assists and five rebounds. Also impactful was Gobert. The big man was the team’s second leading scorer with 12 points and grabbed a game-high 13 boards. His plus/minus of +15 was the second-best mark on team, behind only Joe Ingles (+16)

Every Jazz starter played 20-plus minutes, led by Mitchell’s 39. Four, including Mitchell, played 30-plus minutes and each of those four had a plus/minus rating 12 or better. The bench, meanwhile, struggled comparatively speaking. Only two players, Jae Crowder and Georges Niang, were a positive in the contest. Crowder actually saw more game time (32 minutes) than starter Derrick Favors (23 minutes) and finished with nine points on 3 of 12 shooting.

After the Rockets cut the lead to just five points, at 84-79, with 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Jazz reeled off a 10-0 run. Mitchell (three points), Gobert (three points) and Ricky Rubio (two points) all scored during the game-sealing stretch. Led by Mitchell, the Jazz eventually closed the game on a 16-4 run.

Next 3:

Saturday, Oct. 27 at New Orleans (3-0), 5 p.m. MT

Sunday, Oct. 28 at Dallas (2-2), 5 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Oct. 31 at Minnesota (2-3), 6 p.m. MT