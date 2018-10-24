PROVO — Tanner Mangum's career at BYU has been anything but easy, and it got that much tougher with the news conveyed to him by coaches the Monday following BYU's 45-20 loss to Utah State.

That was the day BYU coaches informed Mangum of the decision to bench him in favor of freshman Zach Wilson for that coming week's game against Hawaii. The media had its first opportunity to question Mangum of the specifics of the decision and how he handled it after Wednesday's practice, with the senior quarterback showing disappointment, but also a good team attitude.

"It's just part of the game," Mangum said. "It's something that comes with playing the position, and it's never easy, but that's just the way it is...You just take it in stride. You take it one day at a time, but make sure you take that same mindset of staying positive and working hard."

The factors leading to the decision were of course due to lack of performance, but not necessarily just the individual performance of Mangum. The offense, as a whole, struggled throughout the first half of the season, with the quarterback taking the brunt of the criticism, which isn't always fair.

"We weren't performing well on offense," said BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes regarding why the decision was made. "We weren't moving the ball and scoring enough points consistently and it certainly wasn't all Tanner's fault. There are a lot of guys to blame for our lack of production in those last couple of games."

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (11) calls the play in the huddle as BYU and Hawaii play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.

The other factor in the decision was the other option at the position, which coaches determined was a viable one considering the work Wilson has put in and what he's shown since arriving at BYU.

"The other part of it is just Zach showing that he's ready," Grimes said. "He's continuing to work and I give him, and (quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick) credit because that didn't just happen last week. He's been being prepared and getting himself ready for that really the last eight months."

Wilson has exuded confidence since arriving in Provo after graduating from Corner Canyon High School. His confidence has played big in helping him develop into a first-year starter, along with a lot of other factors, not the least of which is just hard work.

Most everyone has noted his confidence and his solid practice performances, including Mangum, who knew Wilson would see good success in his first collegiate start.

"He's a smart kid and he picks up things really fast. He doesn't shy away from the big moment," Mangum said. "He doesn't look fazed out there because he's not. He relishes those moments and it's impressive to watch. I wasn't surprised. I really wasn't. I know what he's capable of."

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.

As far as his relationship with Wilson, Mangum insists it's a good one, with the two of them sharing a room when taking road trips and the night before each home game.

"Nothing's changed. Nothing's awkward. It's no big deal," Mangum said. "We're friends, first and foremost, and we're teammates. That's what matters most, so we're not going to let what happens on the field get in the way of that."

For Mangum, he understands his new role and understands things can change in a split moment in the game of football and is preparing accordingly.

"You're always one play away so you have to be prepared," Mangum said. "You can't take plays off or days off, you have to prepare like you're going to play. You never know when that opportunity is going to come, so you have to be ready to go."