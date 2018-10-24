NORTH OGDEN — Police have released the names five people involved in a three-car crash Tuesday, including an Ogden brother and sister who were killed.

Troy Cox, 13, and his younger sister, Molly Cox, 11, died after the driver of a Chrysler car drifted out of his lane at 1750 N. 400 East and crashed head-on into the vehicle they were riding in, according to North Ogden police detective Paul Rhoades.

The children were riding in a Toyota driven by Ogden resident Sheila Cox, 40, who was transported to Ogden Regional Medical Center for surgery, Rhoades said.

The driver of the Chrysler, Alexander Salas, 61, of North Ogden, was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital. Rhoades said Wednesday he sustained broken bones in the crash.

The driver of a third car caught in the crash, Kimberly McCaig, 30, of Ogden, was treated at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation.