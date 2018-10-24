SALT LAKE CITY — Steve Carell is returning to television.

What’s going on: Carell will join a new drama from Apple that currently stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The “morning show drama” — that is, a drama about a morning show — will depict Carell’s character Mitch Kessler as an anchor who is “struggling to maintain relevance in the changing media landscape.”

About the show: The show has two seasons so far and each will include 20 episodes.

The show will offer a glimpse into the life of American morning media.

There is no premiere date yet.

Why it matters: Carell’s return to TV comes as he’s continually denied the idea of a reunion of “The Office.” He told Esquire in October the show wouldn’t get away with many of its jokes in today’s modern age.

“I think because of ('The Office' being on Netflix) there’s been a resurgence in interest in the show, and talk about bringing it back,” he said. “But apart from the fact that I just don’t think that’s a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago. The climate’s different. I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior. I mean, he’s certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That’s the point, you know? But I just don’t know how that would fly now. There’s a very high awareness of offensive things today — which is good, for sure. But at the same time, when you take a character like that too literally, it doesn’t really work.”

Bigger picture: The Apple TV subscription service will launch in 2019, Ars Technica reports. The service might be free to watch for Apple device owners.