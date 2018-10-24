SALT LAKE CITY — Steve Carell is returning to television.
What’s going on: Carell will join a new drama from Apple that currently stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- The “morning show drama” — that is, a drama about a morning show — will depict Carell’s character Mitch Kessler as an anchor who is “struggling to maintain relevance in the changing media landscape.”
About the show: The show has two seasons so far and each will include 20 episodes.
- The show will offer a glimpse into the life of American morning media.
- There is no premiere date yet.
Why it matters: Carell's return to TV comes as he's continually denied the idea of a reunion of "The Office." He told Esquire in October the show wouldn't get away with many of its jokes in today's modern age.
- “I think because of ('The Office' being on Netflix) there’s been a resurgence in interest in the show, and talk about bringing it back,” he said. “But apart from the fact that I just don’t think that’s a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago. The climate’s different. I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior. I mean, he’s certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That’s the point, you know? But I just don’t know how that would fly now. There’s a very high awareness of offensive things today — which is good, for sure. But at the same time, when you take a character like that too literally, it doesn’t really work.”
Bigger picture: The Apple TV subscription service will launch in 2019, Ars Technica reports. The service might be free to watch for Apple device owners.