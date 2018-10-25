SALT LAKE CITY — Little baby Harper Yeats is already ahead of you.

What’s going on: The young Yeats, who was born on April 22, has set the record as the youngest baby to visit all 50 states in the nation.

Her parents, Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats, have been driving her across the country, visiting states. Vermont was the last one she needed to visit. She crossed the line into Vermont on Oct. 18, ABC News reports.

"Just feeling really happy and proud that we made it but mainly really lucky that we got to experience this great adventure together as a family," her parents wrote to "Good Morning America."

“I can’t see any better opportunity where both parents get to be with the kid, making up the rules as we go. We get to see how we operate as a family, see how we want to raise her. What we want to show her and teach her, we decide on the go,” her mother, Cindy, told NBC-12 News.

Utah: Harper visited Utah back in August. The family took a photograph outside the "Welcome to Utah" sign.

Harper also visited Utah before when her mother was pregnant.

Context: Harper became the youngest person to join the All Fifty States Club when she crossed into Vermont.

Ethan Connor from Northern Ireland accomplished the feat by age 2, according to the club’s website.

Off road: The family has chronicled the baby’s journey on Instagram.

What’s next: The family will return to Canada now that they've completed the trip, according to BuzzFeed.