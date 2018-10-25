SALT LAKE CITY — Oreos are about to become even bigger than before.
What’s going on: Oreo will soon release a new brand of cookie called the Most Stuf Oreo, which will be the most-stuffed cookie for the company to date.
- Rumors of the cookie popped up on Instagram from the page TheJunkFoodAisle. The posted photo claimed to represent the accurate amount of stuffing included in the cookie.
- People magazineconfirmed this week the cookie will be released in January 2019.
- Oreo chimed in on the cookie, too.
- Oreo’s parent company Mondelez International confirmed the new cookie Tuesday, saying the cookie “is coming and it’s more playful than ever.”
- “Our cookies will have more STUF and we’ll be giving away some really great stuff too. So get ready to TWIST, LICK AND DUNK … and scan your cookie for the chance to win,” the company said, according to Today.com.
Reactions: Social media had a field day with the new cookie: