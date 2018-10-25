SALT LAKE CITY — Oreos are about to become even bigger than before.

What’s going on: Oreo will soon release a new brand of cookie called the Most Stuf Oreo, which will be the most-stuffed cookie for the company to date.

Rumors of the cookie popped up on Instagram from the page TheJunkFoodAisle. The posted photo claimed to represent the accurate amount of stuffing included in the cookie.

People magazineconfirmed this week the cookie will be released in January 2019.

Oreo chimed in on the cookie, too.

[Reading our mentions this morning]

Guess you all really like Stuf, huh? — Oreo Cookie (@Oreo) October 23, 2018

Oreo’s parent company Mondelez International confirmed the new cookie Tuesday, saying the cookie “is coming and it’s more playful than ever.”

“Our cookies will have more STUF and we’ll be giving away some really great stuff too. So get ready to TWIST, LICK AND DUNK … and scan your cookie for the chance to win,” the company said, according to Today.com.

Reactions: Social media had a field day with the new cookie:

I am as excited as a dairy farmer for the news OREO is releasing a new product in 2019.

The “most stuffed Oreo” will be bigger than the mega and double stuff. Now go buy a cow before the stock starts climbing. pic.twitter.com/CSNC1YNsRR — Jim Groovy (@JimGroovyND) October 23, 2018