SALT LAKE CITY — A group of local video game fanatics are pledging to play for 24 hours straight on Nov. 3 to raise money for kids at Primary Children's Hospital.

The gamers are participating with others around the world in a gaming marathon backed by Extra Life, a charity founded to support Children's Miracle Network hospitals. Since 2008, Extra Life has raised more than $40 million for kids.

"I have a full passion for Primary Children's because one of my daughters had to be admitted for a head injury," said Guy Warner, a member of DigiWuts, a local team of gamers. "The doctors and nurses went above and beyond to help her and comfort us."

The DigiWuts have come together for four years for this purpose, and, this year, the team has a goal to raise $15,000. To donate or join the team, visit ExtraWuts.com.