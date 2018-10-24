Select groups from BYU’s swim and dive teams head to Lynchburg, Virginia, to participate in the Liberty Invite from Oct. 26-27, at the Liberty Natatorium.

“We are excited to go back east, swim at sea level and swim against other schools that we don’t usually compete against,” BYU head coach John Brooks said. “It will also be great to tour some of the sites in Washington, D.C. while we are there.”

The Cougars will compete against Old Dominion and Gardner-Webb. In addition, the women’s team will also take on the Liberty women, while the men will also compete against the Mount St. Mary’s men. The two-day meet begins on Friday, at 6 p.m. EDT, and concludes Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

On Friday, the swimmers will compete in the short distance events, while the divers compete on the 3-meter. The final day of competition includes the long-distance events, as well as the divers participating on the 1-meter and for the first time this season the platform.

“We have a great opportunity to test our first platform event at Liberty,” diving coach Tyce Routson said. “We have been focusing on preparing ourselves for consistency and staying in the present and taking it dive by dive. I am excited for this team to step out of its comfort zone and take their dives up to the higher levels of performance.”

The invite will be scored as a series of dual meets, with each team being scored head-to-head against the other. A live video will be available for Friday’s meet only with live stats available on both days. Both are available on the BYU swim and dive schedule page.