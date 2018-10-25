PROVO — After being sidelined for three straight games due to an injury, BYU safety Dayan Ghanwoloku was back on the field against Hawaii and he made a big impact, which included a fumble recovery on a muffed punt in the 49-23 victory.

“It feels good. I hated just watching the games,” Ghanwoloku said. “It was different playing. It felt really good to be back with the boys.”

On the season, Ghanwoloku has recorded three fumble recoveries in just four games, highlighted by a 36-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown against Cal.

“I just run to the ball, to be honest,” he said of his proclivity for recovering fumbles. “Even if they’re going to catch it, I run to the ball. Coach (Ed) Lamb emphasizes ‘refuse to be blocked.’ That’s what I try to do out there — refuse to be blocked.”

Linebacker Sione Takitaki is grateful to have Ghanwoloku back with the defense.

“It means a lot because he’s really good in coverage,” he said. “He’s a big impact for us because he can cover well and he can tackle well. We need a guy like him playing safety.”

“It was huge for us,” defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said of Ghanwoloku’s return. “A lot of the coverages and his experience and his tackling ability and the way he plays was huge for us.”

MAN IN THE MIDDLE: Takitaki has moved from outside linebacker to middle linebacker and he’s learning to adjust.

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) celebrates a stop against the California Golden Bears in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

“Middle linebacker is fun. I’m still getting the hang of things,” he said. “But the coaches are preparing me well every week and putting me in position to make big plays. I missed a few sacks in the Hawaii game. I’ve got to make those big plays.”

Defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi, meanwhile, is being used all over the field — something he enjoys.

“My role is to do whatever is needed. That’s kind of what I’ve come to grips with,” he said. “My job is to do whatever the team needs, whether that’s playing in the middle, whether it’s outside linebacker or whether I’m on the D-line. Anywhere they need me to play, whatever’s best for the team, I’ll do it.”

BYE WEEKS: BYU and this week’s opponent, Northern Illinois, are coming off bye weeks. The Cougars have posted a 9-4 record coming off bye weeks over the past decade, including a few seasons with more than one bye week.

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitaki sings the fight song after beating the McNeese State Cowboys in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. BYU won 30-3.

BYU is 1-1 under coach Kalani Sitake after a bye.