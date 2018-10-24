Students use pressurized mechanical arms to lift blocks at US Synthetic's pressure playground during the Utah STEM Action Center's fourth annual STEM Fest at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy on Wednesday. Thousands of students from schools statewide attended the fest, a hands-on showcase of applied science and technology projects that spark children’s interests in career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math.

