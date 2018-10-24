Ben Bolte, GREENbike founder and executive director, left, jokes with Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and others before a press conference at the Utah Transit Authority's Salt Lake Central Station on Wednesday, where the city announced the introduction of free GREENbike memberships for those with a Hive Pass, a discounted UTA pass available to city residents. The pass offers unlimited access to bus, rail and streetcar services for $42 per month, a 50 percent discount. The GREENbike offer is made possible with a grant from SelectHealth and UTA. For more information on the Hive Pass, log on to ridewithhive.com.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.