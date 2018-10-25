As I picked up the paper this morning, I read five Utahns were shot and killed by the police. An alleged drunk driver killed six in a head-on traffic crash. The movie "Halloween" netted over $77.5 million over the past weekend. TV ads by Love and McAdams name-call each other. The evening news showed a student athlete was killed on campus. Saudis kill a reporter. There is no civility between the Democratic and Republican parties.

All I can do is to say my prayers that there will be peace in our world.

Jim Dublinski

Salt Lake City