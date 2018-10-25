In 2015 I arrived in Utah to work on my Ph.D. studies. I came with an ambition to learn, enjoy the outdoors and to absorb the culture. After three years, conservatives have made their messages clear.

Their lack of progress toward addressing class inequality, cleaning the air, renewable energies and supporting agendas for bigger military when Utah schools lack funding all make me hang my head in shame. I am disappointed to be from Utah. Their agenda will drive education and innovation out of state, myself included.

I am asking for radical change in their positions. They should remember that their grandchildren's and my children's life expectancy will be greatly shortened if they are not.

Travis Morrison

South Salt Lake