I understand potholes, cracks, frost heaves and wear determination of our road surfaces will come with age. I do not understand manhole covers and bridge surfaces that are not flush with the adjoining road surface.

Manhole covers are regular shapes, and shims can be easily attached to make them flush. Do our construction specifications read, “Manhole covers and bridge surfaces shall be flush with adjoining road surface within plus or minus two inches. Where bridge surface mismatch is greater than this, the contractor shall install warning signs 'Bump Ahead’”?

Are the construction specifications without requirement for flush surfaces? Are the inspectors looking the other way? Are the contractors that sloppy? Who is to blame? Can it be corrected?

Berwyn Andrus

Bountiful