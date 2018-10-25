Proposition 3 asks voters to expand Medicaid health coverage to a wider group of low-income adults. This is one way to assist those who need medical care.

As a whole, Americans are looking at medical health care through rose-colored glasses. This needs to change. We need to require medical service providers to make their inclusive prices for all procedures public. Once known, competition would increase and immediately drive prices down. This will drain hundreds of billions of dollars in excess charges out of the system. Hospitals will become more efficient and innovative in order to stay competitive.

Next we need to reform how malpractice lawsuits are handled. We should adopt the practice that the loser pays the expenses of both sides. Doctors are paying too much for malpractice insurance. If the cost goes down, then medical cost should go down as well.

Third, we need some control of medication costs. The length of time that a drug company can maintain control of medications needs to be reduced. This would allow others to develop similar medications and would lower prices. Also when a medication cost is increased, the company must explain the increase.

Lastly we need to ensure medical care, care about the cost and shop for lower-cost services.

If this is done, then medical care will be more affordable to all and less controlled by the government and medical insurance providers.

David West

South Jordan