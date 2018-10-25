The war on drugs strategy waged by the United Nations over the past decade is a failure, and the International Drug Policy Consortium's report, released this week, is a clarion call for more compassionate policies to lift the individual while addressing the illegal drug market and the tangential damage it causes.

In 2009, the U.N. embarked on an ambitious project to eliminate the illegal drug market by 2019. To do this, the U.N. emphasized a policy started in the United States during the Nixon era and which was supported by subsequent presidents — incarceration and a punitive, no-tolerance response to first-time offenders.

Harsh punishments were to act as a deterrent to potential users, but they have instead fueled violence and contributed to mass incarcerations, according to the report. Additionally, punitive measures have had “scant effect on global supply while having negative effects on health, human rights, security and development.” The statistics behind this assertion are especially troubling: Drug-related deaths have increased by 145 percent in the past 10 years. The United States was home to 71,000 overdose deaths in 2017. Some nations were more violent in their drug enforcement than others, with the Philippines’ President Rodrigo Dutert encouraging a drug crackdown resulting in about 27,000 extrajudicial killings.

The question within this dismal context is, where does the international community go from here? We believe the overwhelming evidence cited in this report necessitates a drastic and fundamental shift in approach. Specifically, and crucially, the rhetorical framework for considering policy must emphasize the inherent humanity and dignity of each person. Only from this framework can policy implications shift from punitive measures to compassionate rehabilitation. While it may seem like lofty idealism to expect this from countries whose governments participate in more widespread human rights abuses, it is incumbent on the world’s powers — and the international body — to establish norms and discover evidence-based solutions to this global problem.

The United Nations, and all countries participating in the “war on drugs,” have two moral obligations. First, they must honestly acknowledge the harms perpetuated by a decade of poor policy prioritization. Second, they must create new evidence-based solutions that account for the negative social externalities of fracturing families and keeping generations in cycles of poverty.

Evidence-based policy responses should seek to address the core causes of drug use and abuse, among them mental health and a person’s environment. Successful recovery organizations have already shown addiction treatments coupled with job training and strong support groups yield lasting results and build better futures. They change behavior rather than treat the symptoms. Institutionalizing this approach and making effective resources more widely available as part of broader criminal justice reforms should be a priority.

By taking responsibility for historical injustice while committing to a better future, governments both domestically and internationally can chart a more humane and compassionate way forward in adjudicating the priorities of their next drug policy.