SALT LAKE CITY — A vigil is underway to honor a University of Utah student-athlete who was shot and killed by a man she had dated, only to find out later that he was a convicted sex offender and nearly two decades her senior.

Classes resumed Wednesday on the U. campus, a little over 24 hours after police say Lauren McCluskey, 21, of Pullman, Washington, a senior and star on the track team, was found dead in the back seat of a car on campus.

Police say she was murdered by Melvin Shawn Rowland, 37.

Rowland was found dead a few hours later of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church, 239 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (600 South), after being chased by police.

McCluskey dated Rowland for about a month until she found out that he lied to her about his name, age and criminal background.

Although it was not known Wednesday how old Rowland portrayed himself to be, he was a 37-year-old man who had been in and out of the Utah State Prison several times, and his convictions earned him a place on the Utah Sex Offender Registry.

In a recording of his 2012 parole hearing, he talked about how he once had a promising life ahead, and was even enrolled at the University of Utah as a pre-med student and a certified nursing assistant at the VA Hospital. But an addiction to "internet sexual activity" ruined his life, he said.

The board noted during that hearing that Rowland admitted he was sexually attracted to teenage girls and adult women who were "vulnerable."

Rowland described himself as a "womanizer" during the hearing, and said he got what he wanted by manipulating women. When asked by the board how many women he manipulated, he responded, "I would say every female that I came across dating or met on the internet."

By the time he was 22, Rowland claimed he had had sex with at least 50 women.

It was also noted during the 2012 hearing that Rowland was kicked out of the prison's sex offender treatment program in 2010 because he tried to manipulate and lie his way through it, according to the board, and seemed to have lost sight of the fact he was there because he raped a 17-year-old girl. He was deemed at that time to be a "high risk" to reoffend, a board member noted during the hearing.

Flags on the U. campus were at half-staff Wednesday on Presidents Circle in honor of McCluskey. The vigil is being held on the steps of the Park Building.

"We’re coming together," said Vante Hendrix, a member of the basketball team. "Even though some people didn’t know her, it still hits you with someone on campus dying."

Several of the U. sports teams, including the track, football, volleyball and soccer teams, announced Wednesday they would be wearing one of two patches and decals on their uniforms during their upcoming competitions. One is a heart with the initials "LM" in the middle. The other is a winged shoe with "Lauren" written on the shoe.

Several students at Brigham Young University, Utah State University and Weber State University also came together showing solidarity for McCluskey and the U. by wearing red on their campuses in her honor.

BYU student Christian Dahneke, who wore a red shirt Wednesday, said it was the least he could do.

"It’s a really hard time for the University of Utah, and even though we can be rivals sometimes, when it comes down to it, the most important thing is that everyone feels God’s love,” he said.

Also Wednesday, a day after releasing a statement regarding her daughter, Jill McCluskey tweeted a short message, thanking everyone for their support.

"Thank you for all the messages of sympathy. We are grieving and not doing any interviews, but I'll share a video my brother put together of Lauren doing track in high school when she was being recruited for college."

The accompanying video posted on YouTube in 2013 shows Lauren McCluskey at some of her high school track meets.

Rowland was convicted in two criminal cases in 2004: an amended charge of attempted forcible sexual abuse and enticing a minor over the internet, according to court records. According to recording of his 2012 parole hearing, Rowland admitted in one case that he raped a 17-year-old girl he had met on the internet, and in the other was arrested by an undercover officer after trying to arrange what he thought was sex with a 13-year-old.

He was sentenced to up to five years in prison on one case and one to 15 years on the other. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

Rowland was initially incarcerated from 2004 to 2012, according to the prison, and then sent back and released two more times for parole violations.

In January 2018, Rowland went before the parole board for the first time in two years stating that he had completed sex offender treatment again. In a recording of that hearing, Rowland said he was initially ashamed and angry when he was returned to prison in 2016, but claimed he then changed his attitude.

"I chose to definitely take a good look at myself when I came back,” he said.

Rowland, who became a father, told the board he wasn't happy with the relationship he was in, was narcissistic and selfish, and had problems with infidelity. He used phrases such as "distorted my values" and "living a double life" when answering the board's questions.

At one point, he said he sought attention from "females" who were online and attended school, according to the recording.

"If I can do it here, I can follow the rules on the street,” he told the board. "At this point, I want to follow every rule as possible."

Most recently, he was released in April, about a year before he would have served his entire sentence.

Rowland met McCluskey while working security at a downtown Salt Lake bar. The bar owner told the Deseret News that he had contracted with Black Diamond Security to provide security services, and Rowland was at the bar under that arrangement but was never directly employed by the bar.

How Rowland got a job with a security company based on his criminal background was unknown. Multiple calls and messages left with Black Diamond Security were not returned Tuesday.

The bar owner said he had severed ties with the security firm as of Tuesday.

Jill McCluskey said her daughter ended her relationship with Rowland on Oct. 9. The next day, she requested that a police officer accompany her to get back her car that she had loaned to Rowland.

University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy said his officers took reports on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 from Lauren McCluskey regarding harassment, but he declined to provide details about those complaints or what actions police took. He said his detectives were "working to build a case” at the time of her death.

It was not known if McCluskey had sought a protective order.

Contributing: Andrew Adams, Felicia Martinez