Utah State soccer (2-13-2, 1-7-2 MW) is set to play its final match of the 2018 regular season this weekend, as it travels to Boise State to take on the Broncos (13-3-2, 7-1-2 MW) on Friday, Oct.26, at 4 p.m.

Familiar foes

One of six teams the Aggies have played 15 or more times in the program's history, Boise State is tied with Utah as the most-faced opponent. Utah State has played against in-state rival Utah and Boise State 19 times. The teams have spent several years as conference rivals, playing together in the Big West (1998-2000), Western Athletic Conference (2005-11) and now the Mountain West (2013-present). The teams have played each other twice outside of conference competition. Overall, Utah State leads the all-time series, 10-5-4.

Bronco quick hits

Boise State opens the weekend with a 13-3-2 record, including a 7-1-2 ledger in Mountain West play. Last week, the Broncos hosted Fresno State and San José, as they fell to the Bulldogs, 2-1, and tied their match against the Spartans with a scoreless draw.

With the draw against the Spartans, Boise State received a point in the MW standings, bringing its total to 23, and guaranteed a share of the Mountain West regular season championship, the first in program history.

The Bronco offense is led by junior forward Raimee Sherle, who has a team and league-high 19 goals this season, doubling UNLV's Kaila Brinkman and Caitlyn Kreutz eight goals apiece. Additionally, junior forward Kristina Serres has tallied seven assists on the year, also a league high. Senior goalkeeper Tara Fisher has played the entire season in the net for Boise State, tallying 65 saves while allowing 14 goals.

Boise State returned six starters and 15 other letterwinners to the pitch this season. A year ago, the Broncos posted a 13-6-3 record while going 7-2-2 in conference play.

Boise State finished second in last year's Mountain West standings but fell to San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals.

Jim Thomas is in his sixth season as the head coach at Boise State where he has an overall record of 61-45-19.

All-time, Utah State is 10-5-4 against the Broncos. Last year saw a 2-1 loss at Boise State.

Going out on a high note

Senior goalkeeper Grace McGuire is making a statement in her final year as an Aggie. With her shutout against San José State last week, McGuire made it two shutouts on the season, surpassing her mark of one shutout from last season. She is now in sole possession of fifth place in the all-time record books with 10 career shutouts. Grace is currently ranked seventh in goals-against average (1.14), saves (152) and goalkeeper minutes (3322:28) in the USU record books.

In the books

Several Utah State players have continued to secure their places in the program record books this season. Sophomore midfielder Ashley Cardozo currently ranks tied for fourth in game-winning goals (seven), tied for eighth in assists (10) and 10th in shots on goal (55).

Early success

For the second season in a row, the Utah State offense is led by a freshman. Forward Sara Noel is the leading scorer for the Aggies with four goals on the year. In 2017, now-sophomore midfielder Cardozo led USU with nine goals.

Keeping it clean

Utah State has had just six cards issued to its players this season. The Aggies have had four yellow cards and one red card on the year, as they have the third fewest of any Mountain West team behind Air Force and San Diego State's five and Wyoming's four.

What we play for

As the winners of the 2017 Mountain West title, San José State will host the 2018 Mountain West Championships. The tournament will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 30, continuing with semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 1, and the championship match on Saturday, Nov. 3. The top-six teams in the Mountain West standings will advance to the conference tournament, and the winner of the tournament will receive the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Preseason expectations

Utah State was picked seventh in the Mountain West Preseason Poll, as voted on by the league's 12 head coaches. The Aggies earned 64 points in this season's poll. Last season, Utah State finished seventh in the final standings with a 4-5-2 conference record. San Diego State was picked as the favorite to win the league for the sixth year in a row, tallying 112 total points and four first-place votes.

Last time out

Utah State posted a 0-1-1 Mountain West home record last week with a 0-0 double-overtime draw against San José State and a 1-0 loss against Fresno State. Against the Spartans, USU took 10 shots, including two on goal from both junior forward Alecia Robinson and sophomore midfielder Kami Warner. Against the Bulldogs, sophomore midfielder Cardozo took a game-high three shots, while freshman forward Marli Niederhauser earned two shots on goal. For the week, USU took 20 shots with eight on goal, while its opponents fired 24 shots, 12 of which were on frame. Senior goalkeeper McGuire finished the weekend with 11 saves.