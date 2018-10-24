SALT LAKE CITY — McDonald’s is adding a big new breakfast sandwich.
What’s going on: McDonald’s announced Wednesday that it will add a new sandwich called the Triple Breakfast Stacks, Business Insider reports.
- The sandwich will include two slices of American cheese, two sausage patties, bacon and an egg. We have no idea why this is considered a “triple stack.”
- You can order the sandwich on a McMuffin, biscuit or McGriddles cakes.
- The company said the idea came from customized orders that people had requested over the years.
Why it matters: The sandwich will aim to bring more customers back to McDonald’s as fewer Americans are eating at the fast-food chain, CNN reports.1 comment on this story
- "It's very competitive out there at breakfast," said CEO Stephen Easterbrook, according to CNN "We're still losing a little share … it continues to be a battleground," he said. "We want to do better at breakfast."
Bigger picture: Taco Bell and Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) have both started serving breakfast in recent years. McDonald’s, once the king of breakfast food, is now seeing a slip and is looking to improve its breakfast menu, USA Today reports.
Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy told CNN that "with a little bit of focus, "McDonald’s "can get right back in."