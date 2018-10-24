SALT LAKE CITY — McDonald’s is adding a big new breakfast sandwich.

What’s going on: McDonald’s announced Wednesday that it will add a new sandwich called the Triple Breakfast Stacks, Business Insider reports.

The sandwich will include two slices of American cheese, two sausage patties, bacon and an egg. We have no idea why this is considered a “triple stack.”

You can order the sandwich on a McMuffin, biscuit or McGriddles cakes.

The company said the idea came from customized orders that people had requested over the years.

Why it matters: The sandwich will aim to bring more customers back to McDonald’s as fewer Americans are eating at the fast-food chain, CNN reports.

"It's very competitive out there at breakfast," said CEO Stephen Easterbrook, according to CNN "We're still losing a little share … it continues to be a battleground," he said. "We want to do better at breakfast."

Bigger picture: Taco Bell and Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) have both started serving breakfast in recent years. McDonald’s, once the king of breakfast food, is now seeing a slip and is looking to improve its breakfast menu, USA Today reports.

Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy told CNN that "with a little bit of focus, "McDonald’s "can get right back in."