PROVO — The Utah Transit Authority will run extra Utah Valley Express buses from the Provo and Orem FrontRunner stations to Lavell Edwards Stadium for Saturday's football game between BYU and Northern Illinois.

The extra buses will be put into service at 11:30 a.m., two hours prior to kickoff.

Following the game, nonstop buses to the Provo Central Station will be staged on the southwest corner of Canyon Road and University Parkway facing southbound. Customers should board the bus within 15 minutes after the end of the game. FrontRunner will provide regular Saturday service before and after the game.