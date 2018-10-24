SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Workforce Services has selected Michael Miller as the new chief of Veterans Services.

Miller will take over for Bruce Summers, who will retire in January.

Miller, who is from Cedar City, served just under 30 years in the U.S. Army and Utah National Guard. He was deployed twice, one of which was to Ramadi, Iraq.

Miller ended his career with the military after serving five years as the command sergeant major, a senior enlisted leader with the Utah National Guard. In addition, he was a senior operations sergeant major and had several other leadership opportunities in training soldiers and managing logistics.

In addition to his military experience, Miller has served on several community boards, and since retiring from the military, he has been working for the Bureau of Land Management as an administrative support specialist.