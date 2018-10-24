SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah announced Wednesday several ways in which its athletic teams will honor Utah track and field student-athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was killed Monday night.

Here is the schedule and how each team plans to honor McCluskey over the next few days, including two logo designs the teams will wear:

Wednesday, 5 p.m. MDT: Candlelight vigil on the steps of the Park Building on the Utah campus. The track and field team will wear black ribbons.

Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Utah women’s volleyball match between Utah and Washington State at the Huntsman Center. A moment of silence will be held and players from both teams will link arms in solidarity. Fans will also receive stickers of the winged foot logo created by the school to honor her memory. McCluskey grew up in Pullman, Washington, where Washington State is located.

Thursday, 7 p.m.: Utah women’s soccer game vs. UCLA at Ute Soccer Field. A moment of silence will be held and Utah players will wear wristbands with a heart logo that includes McCluskey’s initials. In addition, fans will receive the winged foot logo.

Friday, 12:10 p.m.: Pac-12 Cross Country Championships at Stanford. The Utes cross country team will wear black uniforms and a patch of the heart logo.

Friday, 8:30 p.m.: Utah football game at UCLA. The Utes will wear the winged foot logo as a helmet decal and a moment of silence will be held before the game.