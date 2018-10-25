SALT LAKE CITY — Three children pitched their late father’s invention to the hosts of “Shark Tank” over the weekend.

What happened: Kaley, Christian and Keira Young shared their late dad’s invention — the Cup Board Pro, which is a chopping block with a detachable bowl that can make cleaning up super easy, USA Today reports.

The family told the story of their father, Kevin Young, who helped clean up the Sept. 11 aftermath in New York City. He died three months before the “Shark Tank” filming back in May.

Kevin Young, who was a two-time champion of the Food Network’s “Chopped,” held off on his dream to take care of his wife, too.

“As he was getting his first prototypes, our mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, and he put everything on hold to be at her side,” Kaley Young said. “On Aug. 22, 2012, God called our mom home, and our dad showed us what strength was in every moment he continued to show up for us, and in life in general. He was a true inspiration, like our mom."

The three children hope to honor their family.

“It’s kind of hard to overwhelm the three of us, because of the amount of stress you go through seeing a loved one sick,” Kaley said. “We’re only able to be here because of how strong our parents were.”

Rare moment: The entire five-person panel for “Shark Tank” decided not to be sharks and work together, Newsday reports.