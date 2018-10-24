SALT LAKE CITY — For the sixth consecutive year, Great Clips salons across the nation are showing appreciation for veterans and giving all Great Clips customers a way to thank those who've served or are serving in the U.S. military.

On Saturday, Nov. 10, through Monday, Nov. 12, all non-veteran customers who get a haircut at Great Clips will get a free haircut card they can give to a veteran as a thank you.

Veterans and active service members can then get either a free haircut or a free haircut card to use later. The cards can be redeemed between Tuesday, Nov. 13, and Monday, Dec. 31, at any Great Clips with proof of military service.

Cards are limited to one per customer, while supplies last.