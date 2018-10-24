SALT LAKE CITY — Police in the United Kingdom took to Facebook on Tuesday to ask for the public’s help in finding a thief that had a … friendly face.

Blackpool Police Department stated that they were searching for a man who was captured on camera buying beer from a store. According to BBC News, the thief is wanted for alleged theft of a jacket, wallet and a mobile phone from a restaurant last month.

The post went viral after thousands of people commented saying they knew who the man was, identifying him as Ross from the hit TV series “Friends."

And to be fair, the resemblance is quite uncanny.

Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th... Posted by Blackpool Police on Tuesday, October 23, 2018

Here's a good side-by-side comparison:

Could he BE any more like Ross from Friends? https://t.co/Vy3VE70q4F — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) October 24, 2018

The initial post was shared over 96,700 times and received over 146,000 comments. Blackpool PD addressed the jokes in their own comment.

“Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses,” the police department said. “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We're so sorry it has to be this way.”

David Schwimmer, the actor who played Ross, sent out his own tweet in reaction to the story, humorously clearing his name.

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

People on Twitter also joined in on the fun, making plenty of jokes as the story continued to spread.

#RossGeller #DavidSchwimmer #Friends



Did police warn that the public that the beer thief may know KARATE and he has mastered the art of UNAGI! 🥋👋 pic.twitter.com/BJtjUB1ZNW — Talent Guru #TimelessMovie #SaveTimeless #Season3 (@thetalentguru) October 24, 2018