SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been confirmed, pixie dust isn’t the only thing floating around at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World these days.

A new article by The Wall Street Journal (paywall) has confirmed the rumor that everyone hoped wasn’t true: Disney parks are a popular spot for people to scatter their loved one’s ashes. In fact, the practice, or attempted practice, happens on at least a monthly basis.

According to Gizmodo, WSJ interviews current and former Disney custodians who have been assigned to ash detail (or “HEPA cleanup” as it has been codenamed by park officials).

“The Haunted Mansion probably has so much human ashes in it that it’s not even funny,” said one Disneyland custodian to the Journal.

As further evidence, the article interviews three families who have actually scattered ashes at Disney. They share that getting the ashes into the park is relatively easy since they'll put them in a Ziploc bag, for example, according to Business Insider.

This may be true, but spreading the ashes is an entirely different story. A camera system makes it pretty much impossible to go unnoticed.

People who are caught disposing of their uncle's remains are escorted off the premises immediately, WSJ reported. Why? Because disposing of a cremated body in a public place is not only gross, it’s also illegal.

“This type of behaviour is strictly prohibited and unlawful,” a Disney spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal. “Guests who attempt to do so will be escorted off property.”

As for the ashes, they’ll be sucked up by a special fine-particle vacuum by custodians and thrown in the trash.

So if you’re considering completing a relative’s “circle of life” in the Animal Kingdom, you may want to think again.

I’m sure Aunt Dianne will greatly appreciate not ending up in a dumpster.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal (paywall) or Business Insider.