WHITE CITY — A man accused of shooting his 86-year-old father in the back was arrested by Unified police Monday.

But it wasn't until the elderly man was checked out by doctors at the hospital that police learned he had been shot.

On Monday, the Sandy Fire Department was called to a home near 900 East and 9700 South.

"The initial complaint was that a male had been working on an electrical breaker box when he was shocked and fell causing an unknown injury," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Paramedics noticed what appeared to be a puncture wound in the man's upper right back, the report states. But after he was taken to IMC Hospital, "medical staff at the hospital found a bullet inside the puncture wound," according to the report.

The man was last listed in critical condition, said Unified Police Lt. Melody Gray.

Once the bullet was discovered, Unified police went back to the house to conduct an investigation. Detectives found a shell casing on the stairs leading from the basement to the back door and blood, according to the report.

When officers searched the room of the victim's son, 53-year-old Dwayne Breese, they found a .22 caliber handgun under the bed and two boxes of ammunition, the report states.

Breese denied shooting his father, and stated "that he used to have a gun like the one found, though he stated he hasn't seen his gun in 25 years," according to the report.

Gray said Wednesday a motive for the shooting was unknown.