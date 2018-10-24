SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween can be a scary time for pets.

That’s why the Humane Society of Utah offering the following safety reminders to all pet owners during the holiday:

• Keep pets away from trick-or-treat candy and chocolate. Contact your local veterinarian if your pet consumes candy, especially if it contains chocolate or is sugar-free and contains xylitol.

• Bring pets inside and keep them contained in a safe room during festivities. Be aware that the increased number of people and costumes may cause stress to pets and they may bolt out an open door.

• Ensure pets wear proper ID, are microchipped and the owner information is updated.

• Do not keep lit pumpkins, candles or glow sticks around pets. While most glow sticks are labeled as nontoxic, they do have an extremely bitter taste and may cause pets that bite into them to have a reaction.

• Only dress pets in a safe and unrestrictive costume if they tolerate it. Ensure that the costume fits well and doesn’t slip or tangle the pet, or cause a choking hazard if chewed on. Never leave a costumed pet unattended.