Jake Templeton’s goal after high school was to continue his football career at Utah State. That is exactly what happened for the native of Boise, Idaho, with a small detour along the way.

Following a successful prep career at Timberline High School in Boise, one that included capturing a state title in 2012, Templeton ended up enrolling at his hometown school, Boise State, where he spent two seasons with the Broncos, redshirting in 2014.

After those first two seasons, though, Templeton made his way to Cache Valley and joined Utah State, where he has been since the 2016-17 academic year.

“I originally wanted to come here out of high school,” said Templeton, now in his senior season with the Aggies. “When things didn’t work out for me at Boise State, I was just hoping the Utah State coaches would answer. They did, and they gave me a chance to come here.”

It’s a decision the 6-foot-2, 305-pound offensive lineman doesn’t regret.

“I love it here. I am a really outdoorsy guy, so I love the scenery, and I love how tight-knit the community is,” said Templeton, who enjoys fishing, hunting and spending time in the mountains with his dog, Duke, who is half pitbull and half Great Dane. “I really like the vibe and the environment.”

Unfortantely, for Templeton, his senior season with the Aggies was cut short due to injury.

As a sophomore at Utah State in 2016, Templeton played on the defensive line and appeared in three games against San Diego State, New Mexico and Nevada, but he did not record any stats.

A year later, he switched to the other side of the ball and joined the offensive line, where he has played ever since.

“Jake came in here as a defensive lineman and was doing a good job over there, but with him just seeing that his future was probably brighter with us on the offensive line, he has really bought in,” said Utah State offensive line coach Steve Farmer, who is in his third season with the Aggies. “He is an incredibly strong young man, and he is intelligent.”

Templeton is extremely agile for his size and is considered to be one of the strongest players on the team. A year ago, he appeared in just one game, playing seven snaps on the offensive line against Idaho State.

“As he’s gotten more and more reps as an offensive lineman, and understanding how we play the game on our side of the ball, he has done nothing but improve,” Farmer said prior to Templeton’s season-ending injury. “I look forward to seeing Jake play in some games and being a legitimate contributor this fall, and that is all credit to him because to transition from one side of the ball to the other is always difficult. He has done a wonderful job with it. He is a great young man.”

Templeton is very appreciative to all those who helped him make the transition to the offensive line.

“Switching to O-line from D-line was a pretty big switch,” he said. “I was lucky enough to make the travel squad last year and be a part of that, and learn from a lot of great guys. It probably wasn’t until recently that I really think I got it down, and I believe now that I can actually help this team out because before, I didn’t really know that the switch was a lot harder than I thought it would be.”

No matter what his role proves to be during his final season with the Aggies, Templeton just wants to contribute in any way he can.

“We have a really strong team with a lot of athleticism, and a lot of athletes,” Templeton said. “Personally, I just want to do whatever I can to help the team out to be as good as possible. We have a solid team and have the chance to win the Mountain West championship if we do it correctly. Whatever my role is, I just want to do it to the best of my ability.”

Templeton is one of six seniors on Utah State’s offensive line, which returned all five of its starters from the 2017 campaign. This position group is extremely talented and has plenty of depth.

“It’s a very deep group,” said the only child of Mark and Dawn Templeton. “It is probably the best group of freshmen I’ve ever seen as far as their size, how much they weigh already, how strong they are and how much they’re already into the playbook and understanding. They still have a long way to go, but the freshmen are definitely there.

“We have six seniors on the O-line, which is always good to have, so we should be able to build off of last year. They were a good group last year, and if we can build off of that, we could be an even better group, possibly a great group, and hopefully help the team win a Mountain West championship.”

Templeton is on schedule to graduate this December with a degree in sociology.