ZION NATIONAL PARK — The Lava Point Road will be closed Monday, Nov. 5, through Wednesday, Nov. 7, as crews replace a cattle guard.

The road will be closed at the park boundary, making the West Rim Road, West Rim Trailhead and the Lava Point area inaccessible.

Areas outside the park typically accessed via the West Rim Road will also likely be affected.

Tourists are being asked to not park vehicles in the area beginning Sunday, Nov. 4, at 9 p.m. Vehicles left in the area will not be able to be removed.