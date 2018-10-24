SALT LAKE CITY — Disney is eyeing a reboot of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise with two writers from an R-rated superhero film.

What’s going on: Deadline reported that Disney wants to reboot the “Pirates” franchise with the help of R-rated superhero film “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

It’s unclear whether Johnny Depp would return to the role.

Jerry Bruckheimer will still work as a producer.

Wernick and Reese previously worked on “Zombieland” and its sequel.

Why it matters: The franchise grossed more than $4.5 billion in 14 years, a sign the franchise can be successful. A reboot would offer a new take on the series rather than continue the current narrative. Rotten Tomato scores show the franchise has hit somewhat of a slowdown in terms of quality in recent years.

A look at the numbers: When adjusted for inflation, the franchise’s latest film, "Dead Men Tell No Tales," had the lowest sales compared to all the other “Pirates” films, earning $176 million (adjusted for ticket price inflation), according to Box Office Mojo.

The first “Pirates” film earned $462 million (adjusted).

“Dead Man’s Chest,” which was the first film after the original trilogy of films, has earned the most with $590 million after inflation.

Rated R?: It's unclear if this would be an R-rated "Pirates" film if it came to fruition. However, Disney has floated the idea of rated-R Marvel films before.