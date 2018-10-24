SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Dianna Gibson, who was appointed by Gov. Herbert as a judge on the 3rd District Court.

Most recently Gibson served as vice president and general counsel at Vista Outdoor Inc. She has previously served as vice president and general counsel at Alliant Techsystems Inc. She has broad experience in commercial litigation and received her Juris Doctor from the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah.

Those who want to comment should contact Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, Utah State Capitol Campus, House Building, Suite W210, P.O. Box 145210, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-5210, by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7. All statements should include the respondent’s name, telephone number and mailing address.

The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing, then issue a recommendation to the full Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, Gibson will fill a position created by the Legislature during the 2018 Legislature.

The 3rd Judicial District includes Salt Lake, Summit and Tooele counties.