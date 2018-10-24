SALT LAKE CITY — An interview between Bono and the late pastor Eugene Peterson has resurfaced after the latter passed away this week, according to Relevant magazine.

What happened: Bono and the Rev. Peterson spoke about their mutual appreciation of the Book of Psalms in an interview in 2016.

The conversation focused on how the Psalms offer vulnerability.

“I got started translating the Psalms … to try to get them to realize praying wasn’t being nice before God,” Peterson says. “The songs are not pretty They’re not nice … but they’re honest. I think we’re trying for honesty, which is very, very hard in our culture.”

“Write a song about your bad marriage!” Bono agrees. “Write a song about how you’re, you know, pissed off at the government! That’s what God wants from you: the truth.”

Watch the video below: